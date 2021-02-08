Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Trading 13.8% Higher

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) traded up 13.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.09. 315,582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 62,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth about $3,300,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

