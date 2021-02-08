HeartBout Achieves Market Cap of $117,358.67 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $117,358.67 and approximately $851.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

