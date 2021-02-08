HEIDI Reaches Market Cap of $5,165.49 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $5,165.49 and approximately $350.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 127.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.