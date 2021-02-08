HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

HFG opened at €73.75 ($86.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €76.80 ($90.35). The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

