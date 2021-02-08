Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE:HP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 80,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

