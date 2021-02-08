Helpico (HELP) Achieves Market Cap of $829.40

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $829.40 and approximately $4.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00186199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063782 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00077993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00232133 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io.

Buying and Selling Helpico

Helpico can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

