Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sets New 52-Week High at $198.86

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.86 and last traded at $198.86, with a volume of 509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.00.

HSKA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

