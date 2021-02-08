HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post $25.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.03 million to $27.07 million. HEXO posted sales of $12.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $104.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $111.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $136.87 million, with estimates ranging from $120.38 million to $155.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 million.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.80 on Monday. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $952.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

