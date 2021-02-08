Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report sales of $27.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $28.00 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $107.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.83 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

