Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,211,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NYSE:AVY opened at $173.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

