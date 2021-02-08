Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $98.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.56.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.