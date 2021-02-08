Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 76,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.