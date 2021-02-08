Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Square by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 879,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,253 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,645 shares of company stock valued at $313,789,206 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

NYSE SQ opened at $240.38 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

