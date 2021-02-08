Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,148 Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.