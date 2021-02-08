Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,560 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after acquiring an additional 246,367 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,412,000 after acquiring an additional 255,944 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $129.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

