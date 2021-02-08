HOQU Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $551,492.10 and approximately $179,626.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00058619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.41 or 0.01153223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.29 or 0.05936901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00051146 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00021281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00032598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

