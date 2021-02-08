Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.21

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 1107978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of Horizon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

