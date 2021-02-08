Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. 1,822,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,985. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,405,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 708,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

