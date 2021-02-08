Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

