Humanscape Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $44,031.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

