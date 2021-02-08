Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.40

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 22388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7,577.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,753,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,561 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

