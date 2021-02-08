i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.93-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.1 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.44.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

