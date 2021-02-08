IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

IAA stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

