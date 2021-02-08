IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $265.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.56 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $249.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.41.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

