Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $889,000 Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Elbit Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,533,000 after buying an additional 227,747 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

