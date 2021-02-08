Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 52.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 1,071,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

