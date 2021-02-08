Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $332.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

