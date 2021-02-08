ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.63

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 33725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

