IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.02

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 3260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,480 shares of company stock worth $11,004,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.