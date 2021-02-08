IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 8.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 135,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 160,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 394.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 48,237 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in IDT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

