Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,445,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,390,000 after purchasing an additional 327,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.06.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

