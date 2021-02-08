Ieq Capital LLC Has $36.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.40. 35,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

