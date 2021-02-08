Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

