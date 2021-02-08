Ieq Capital LLC Invests $32.27 Million in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,926,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,272,000. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MORT stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

