Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 13,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 26,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.79. 95,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.26 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

