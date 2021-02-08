Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 58,465 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $98.74. 50,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $98.19.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

