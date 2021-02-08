IFP Advisors Inc Sells 360 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,327,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,864. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.