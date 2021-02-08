IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $11.05. IG Group shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 11,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

About IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.