IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $721,055.25 and $29,903.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01091463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.67 or 0.05669833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00048121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00020554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00031155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000154 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

