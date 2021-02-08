iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get iliad alerts:

Shares of ILIAF remained flat at $$185.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. iliad has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.