Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.56 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $105,207.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,873.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 166,613 shares valued at $10,951,631. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.