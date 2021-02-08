INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ETR INH opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31. INDUS Holding AG has a one year low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a one year high of €39.70 ($46.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €33.28 and its 200-day moving average is €30.13.

INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

