Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

INFY stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

