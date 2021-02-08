Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 249.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $58,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

