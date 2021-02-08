Ink (INK) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Ink has a market cap of $356,391.98 and $58,743.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00053148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00076661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00213140 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

