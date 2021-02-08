Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £152.60 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,526 ($19.94) per share, with a total value of £152.60 ($199.37).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 11 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($18.29) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($201.20).

On Monday, December 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 11 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($197.90).

LON CBG traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,530 ($19.99). 152,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,409. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,534 ($20.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,420.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

