Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Sells $706,679.70 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $213.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $221.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

