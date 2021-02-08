Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells $99,045.00 in Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $213.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $221.25.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

