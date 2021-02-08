Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director Sells $56,231.25 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.36 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.