Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Sells 13,251 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GFF stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Griffon by 241.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

